Liverpool's Mo Salah Reveals What Former Roma Teammates Told Him Ahead of Champions League Draw

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has implied that he's looking forward to returning to Roma next month, with the two clubs set to face each other in the Champions League semis.

The Reds dispatched Manchester City rather comfortably in the quarter-finals, while the Italian side had to stage a sensational comeback in order to get past the mighty Barcelona to book their place.

Salah, who played for Roma after leaving Chelsea (and Fiorentina), has been a revolution at Anfield and is scoring goals for fun this season.

And speaking in an exclusive interview with CNN, the Egyptian revealed that a return to Rome would be quite nice nice as he has very good memories there and still communicates with most of his old teammates.

"They've all said: 'We don't want to play against Liverpool,'" he remarked. "It would be nice to go back to Rome, it's my old club. I love the fans there and they love me too. I still talk to most of the players there. We were very close to each other and we are good friends.

"Of course, I have happy memories. We played together for two years and were fighting together in all the games. We had a good time in the dressing room. "

The Reds will head to Rome next month for the second leg of the tie, with the first set for Tuesday, March 24. And Salah is particularly looking forward to seeing Francesco Totti, who retired from Roma last year after a remarkable 24-year-year career.

"He is amazing, unbelievable," the Egypian declared. "He has everything. I love him. I have a good relationship with him, he's very nice."