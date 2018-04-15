Barcelona's veteran midfielder Andrés Iniesta has claimed that the adoration of his club's fans won't play a part in his decision over whether or not to leave the Camp Nou in the summer, as rumors of a summer move to China intensify.

Speaking after his side's 2-1 win over Valencia, via Marca, the 33-year-old said: "I have the support of the fans, but it isn't something that will change my mind. I know what I'm going to do with my future."

The dynamic midfielder is hotly tipped to end his career with a big money move to China, with a number of top flight teams believed to be willing to give the Spanish legend a lucrative contract to finish his career. Iniesta has spent his whole career to date with the Catalan giants, and many of the club's fans are disappointed by the prospect of him leaving in the summer.

The seasoned midfielder has spent much of the season playing on the left wing, despite spending much of his career as a central midfielder. Iniesta will be eager to end his spell with Barça by winning his ninth La Liga title with the club - an honour to sit alongside five Copa Del Rey and four Champions Leagues, as well as one World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

In other news, a sensational report from Spain has claimed that Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has held secret talks with Real Madrid, ahead of a switch to the Bernabéu in the summer. The French international is thought to have a £53m release clause in his contract, and his currently locked in contract talks with his side as a number of potential suitors wait in the wings.