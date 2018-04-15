Report: Andres Iniesta Insists Fans Won't Change His Mind as China Exit Looms Large

Barcelona's veteran midfielder Andrés Iniesta has claimed that the adoration of his club's fans won't play a part in his decision over whether or not to leave the Camp Nou in the summer, as rumors of a summer move to China intensify.

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Barcelona's veteran midfielder Andrés Iniesta has claimed that the adoration of his club's fans won't play a part in his decision over whether or not to leave the Camp Nou in the summer, as rumors of a summer move to China intensify.

Speaking after his side's 2-1 win over Valencia, via Marca, the 33-year-old said: "I have the support of the fans, but it isn't something that will change my mind. I know what I'm going to do with my future."

The dynamic midfielder is hotly tipped to end his career with a big money move to China, with a number of top flight teams believed to be willing to give the Spanish legend a lucrative contract to finish his career. Iniesta has spent his whole career to date with the Catalan giants, and many of the club's fans are disappointed by the prospect of him leaving in the summer.

The seasoned midfielder has spent much of the season playing on the left wing, despite spending much of his career as a central midfielder. Iniesta will be eager to end his spell with Barça by winning his ninth La Liga title with the club - an honour to sit alongside five Copa Del Rey and four Champions Leagues, as well as one World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

In other news, a sensational report from Spain has claimed that Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has held secret talks with Real Madrid, ahead of a switch to the Bernabéu in the summer. The French international is thought to have a £53m release clause in his contract, and his currently locked in contract talks with his side as a number of potential suitors wait in the wings.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)