Spanish Striker Claims La Liga Is Stronger Than the PL & Explains Why He Flopped at Liverpool

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas has claimed that the Premier League remains inferior to La Liga, but that the level of competition during his time at Anfield was too high for him to prosper.

The 30-year-old joined the Reds in 2013 from Celta Vigo; however, was unable to prove his worth during his short spell on Merseyside, which ended, following a loan spell at Sevilla, with a return back to the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos. 

However, as the Spaniard has proven this campaign with 19 goals, there was a talent in there somewhere, with the frontman now in contention to be included in Julen Lopetegui's World Cup squad ahead of Russia this summer. 

But Aspas insisted to the Spanish press, as quoted by Sport Witness, that his time at Liverpool was unsuccessful due to where he fell in the pecking order. 

"I had great players next to me, and they cut me off", the in-form striker said. "Liverpool caught me more off guard, younger, it was the first time I left home and in the team which was about to win the Premier League, were Luis Suarez, [Raheem] Sterling and [Daniel] Sturridge.”

However, despite his turbulent time at Anfield, the Spain international claimed he still enjoyed his spell in England but remained adamant that the Premier League continues to fall short of La Liga. 

“Yes", Aspas replied when questioned if his time on foreign soil was positive. "There’s a football culture and a league very well assembled for the fans, but I think it’s inferior to La Liga by level of teams and players, as seen in European competitions.”

Liverpool have the chance to prove their former striker wrong this season in the Champions League, with the Reds currently set up for a semi final showdown with AS Roma. 

