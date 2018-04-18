Barcelona Monitoring Fulham Wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon as Battle for Teenager's Signature Hots Up

Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon is on the radar of Barcelona, according to reports. The 17-year-old talent is set to be at the centre of a bidding war this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur chief among those keen to land the Championship Player of the Year.

According to The Mirror, Barcelona have joined Paris Saint-Germain and several Premier League sides including Tottenham, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs in monitoring the progress of Sessegnon, who has scored 14 goals in England's second tier this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Originally a left back, England Under-21 star Sessegnon has grown into a much more advanced role this season earning comparisons with Gareth Bale, who enjoyed a similar breakout season after a positional change.

Despite the player's insistence he is focussed on Fulham, he is likely to depart Craven Cottage at the end of the season, after the club refused to do business both last summer and in January.

Following an outstanding campaign, which could yet end in promotion to the Premier League, Sessegnon is rated one of the world's most precocious talents in his age category - and has even been touted as a surprise inclusion in England's World Cup squad this summer.

All glory to God🙏🏆

Big Thankyou to everyone who voted for me👏

For me to win these awards is a real privilege ahead of some fantastic players !

I want to continue to learn, develop and improve as a player going forward.

Promotion is the target !!!🙏👍 #FFC@FulhamFC pic.twitter.com/ZPXiv4twxm — Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) April 16, 2018

However, Barcelona, if seriously considering a move for the youngest ever Championship goalscorer, may have to pay around £50m for the winger amid fierce competition.

Tottenham are often ranked as the favourites to secure Under-19 Euro winner with the Mirror's report outlining how Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs have "done plenty of groundwork" on the star who is thought to prefer a London move. However, Barça's interest and the chance for the youngster to play and learn alongside Lionel Messi could prove a spanner in the works.

Barcelona have also been strongly linked with a marquee summer move Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and whether the club would spend big to sign both attacking players in one window remains to be seen - particularly considering recent outlays of over €200m for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.