Fleetwood Town Announce Joey Barton Set to Take Over as Head Coach at the End of the Season

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Fleetwood Town have confirmed that former footballer turned TalkSport pundit Joey Barton will take over the club's head coach role as of June 2nd. Barton was banned from football for 18 months in April 2017, after being found guilty of betting on games, and will take over when his punishment finishes the day before, on June 1st.

Whilst being forced away from the game, Barton has spent time working with TalkSport radio, and until now, his future within the game remained very much unclear. 

However, announced on Wednesday afternoon, Fleetwood Town tweeted out the news of their latest recruit - who will take over from current short term boss John Sheridan.

“I’m very excited by the challenge and the project at Fleetwood Town," Barton told the club following the announcement. "It’s a club I’ve known for a long time, and a chairman I already have a very good relationship with.

“My first job in management was always going to be a big decision for me and I’m delighted with the opportunity ahead, I’m joining a club with big ambitions. I’m looking forward to getting started on June 2nd."

Currently in League One, Barton's aim will be to help the club progress, and ultimately work their way up the Football League, and chairman Andy Pilley appears excited about the appointment.

“This is a huge appointment for Fleetwood Town Football Club and one I’m very excited about," he said. “Joey not only brings a host of experience and profile, but I also feel he has the potential to become one of the best in the new generation of coaches.

“He’s someone I’ve known for a number of years and I’m convinced he’s ready to make the step into management, and that he will be a huge success.

“Joey will be able to build-on the fantastic work done by John Sheridan during the last couple of months, one he deserves huge credit for."

