How to Watch Schalke vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: DFB Pokal Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Schalke vs. Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Pokal semifinals on Wednesday, April 18.

By Avi Creditor
April 18, 2018

Either Schalke or Eintracht Frankfurt has a date for a trophy battle with Bayern Munich.

The two Bundesliga sides clash in the semifinals of the DFB Pokal on Wednesday, a day after Bayern secured its place in the final by thrashing Bayer Leverkusen. Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt have been two of Germany's better sides this season, with Schalke currently in second place and on course for a Champions League berth, while Eintracht Frankfurt battles for a European place of its own after a recent skid sent the club down to seventh place.

Schalke, which boasts U.S. international Weston McKennie, is fresh off a derby triumph over Borussia Dortmund. The two sides played to a riveting 2-2 draw back in their Bundesliga meeting in December, with Schalke scoring in the 82nd and 95th minutes to cap a comeback and secure a point. Should Eintracht Frankfurt, which boasts U.S. international Timmy Chandler, win this meeting, the final would then see its manager, Niko Kovac, face his future side after he agreed to join Bayern on a three-year deal starting next season.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

