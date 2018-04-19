Crystal Palace Midfielder Reveals He Would 'Be Scared' to Face Eagles Teammate Wilfred Zaha

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur has revealed he would be scared to face fellow Eagles teammate Wilfred Zaha.

Zaha has been vital for Palace this season, playing a massive part in keeping Roy Hodgson's side out of the bottom three after the club's poor start to the season.

The 25-year-old bagged a brace last week against bitter rivals Brighton as Palace ran out 3-2 winners at Selhurst Park. So far this season Zaha has four assists and seven goals in the Premier League.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

With Zaha looking unstoppable at the moment, teammate McArthur stated (via African Football. com): "He popped up again for us, and another header against Brighton, so I am pleased for him.

"He's been playing really, really well. To get two goals was outstanding from him.

"He was the same before the game in the build up, he treats every game the same. His ability just shines through, and I felt for the Brighton defenders because when he's on his game he's one of the best in the league.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"What I would say is I would be scared to play against him every week. In my opinion there's not too many players in the league that you fear playing against.

"He's one of them for other teams. To have him in our team is a big asset."

Palace manager Hodgson praised the Ivory Coast international saying via Sky Sports: "He's such an important player for Crystal Palace, he's a player that we regard as our own, so of course we'd like to keep him.

"To the simple question 'would we at Crystal Palace like Wilfred Zaha to stay?' then, of course, the answer is 'yes' and he has four years on his contract so let's hope that will be sufficient."

More Soccer

