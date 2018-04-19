Crystal Palace Starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka Signs Contract Extension Until 2022

Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has signed a contract extension with the Premier League club, taking his stay with the south London side up until 2022.

As revealed on the club's official website, the Eagles' academy graduate has impressed Roy Hodgson enough in his first six Premier League starts to earn an improved deal at Selhurst Park.

The 20-year-old recently won the club's official Player of the Month award for his fine displays in March, form that also led to him being called up to the England Under-20 side for the first time.

Roy Hodgson has announced that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has signed a contract extension until 2022

Wan-Bissaka has been with the Eagles since the age of 11, playing in only a handful of pre-season games before Hodgson thrust him into the limelight against Tottenham amidst an injury crisis.

Hodgson broke the news on Thursday afternoon during his pre-Watford press conference, saying: “It is great news for the club that we have been able to secure his services until 2022.

"I am delighted to have given Aaron his chance in the first team. He rose to the challenge exceptionally well and his new contract is fully deserved. He has a bright future and I’m pleased it will be here at Crystal Palace”.

After signing his new deal, Wan-Bissaka said: "I'm really happy to extend my contract at Palace. I've been with the club since I was 11, which makes today even more special. I'd like to thank Roy, the coaches and the Chairman for showing their belief in me, and I hope to repay them with my performances.

"This season has been an incredible one for me personally - of course it's not over yet. I've learned so much playing under Richard Shaw and Dave Reddington, and they played a massive part in me getting my first team chance under Roy, so I'd like to take this opportunity to thank them."

Palace chairman Steve Parish has been keen to see results from the academy sides for some time now, so his obvious delight at the 20-year-old's decision to sign on is understandable.

Parish added: “Nothing makes us more proud than seeing someone progress through our Academy system into the first-team. It has been fantastic for everyone at the club to see how well Aaron has done since being given his chance in the Premier League.

"A great deal of credit must go to everyone involved in his development over the years and of course to Roy for giving him his chance in the first team.

“Splitting the club’s academy onto its own site in close proximity to the first team but with its own identity and facilities is also proving to bear fruit.

“Crystal Palace has a long tradition of developing home-grown players and providing an environment to help them flourish at the highest level, and we’re hoping that Aaron is the first in an increasing line of players from the area that hold down a place in the first team.

"I would like to congratulate him on earning a new contract with the club, which will allow us to continue to develop him as a player and person, and help him reach his potential here in his native south London.”