Third Time Lucky: Man City Prepare Summer Bid for Riyad Mahrez Despite January Concerns

Manchester City are preparing to return to their interest in Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez this summer following their failed January bid, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola saw a move for the Algerian fall apart in acrimonious circumstances during the winter transfer window as the Foxes flat out refused to part company with their star winger, despite the Citizens tabling an offer in the region of around £60m.

However, according to The Mirror, the Catalan boss is monitoring the 27-year-old once again, in what will be their third attempt to lure the attacker away from the King Power Stadium after another failed attempt almost 12 months ago.

Manchester City are reviving their interest in Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez (27) and could go back for him this summer. City may also try again for Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand (28). [Mirror] pic.twitter.com/mI5tziHMTH — City Watch (@City_Watch) April 19, 2018

The Etihad Stadium chiefs are concerned, however, with Mahrez's decision to go AWOL when he was unable to force through a move to Manchester City on deadline day earlier this year, although their need for top-class squad strengthening over the coming close season could be enough to overlook that issue.

The Sky Blues, in particular, are keen to find cover for first team aces Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, and if Leicester's standpoint has changed of that from mid-campaign, a deal could be in the offing; with the player hinting at the possibility that the summer could bring change after his proposed move to City fell through in January.

Riyad Mahrez has now been involved in 18 #PL goals this season (10 goals, 8 assists) – twice as many as last season (9 – 6 goals, 3 assists) pic.twitter.com/1dOVr5HJcJ — Premier League (@premierleague) March 11, 2018

(You may also like: 'The Height of Absurdity': Man City Midfielder Driving Teammates Crazy With 'Old Man' Dress Style)





“In football, players come, and players leave. I am not saying I am going to leave or going to go", he said. "We will see in the summer if something comes, but at the moment I am a Leicester City player, and I am good here."

The winger has struggled to replicate his excellent early season form since his dreams of a switch were quashed by the Foxes, netting just twice and providing the same amount of assists since the beginning of February.