Jurgen Klopp Expected to Make Shock Squad Selection as Star Striker Benched in West Brom Clash

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is set to drop Roberto Firmino from Liverpool's starting lineup against West Brom on Saturday in favour of giving fringe striker Danny Ings a run out in the Reds' senior squad.

Firmino was expected to start alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané this weekend as Liverpool look to confirm a top-four finish this season.

But it has been revealed hours before kick off at the Hawthorns that former Burnley striker Ings will be in Liverpool's starting lineup, with Firmino dropping down to the bench.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

That is according to a reliable Liverpool source, Anfield Express, who also revealed that Joe Gomez would make a long-awaited return to the squad after his recent battle with injury.

Estonian centre back Ragnar Klavan will also be in Klopp's starting lineup for Liverpool's trip to the West Midlands, while Jordan Henderson's second game back for the visitors will once again allow Georginio Wijnaldum to start further forward.

Karius, Gomez, Van Dijk, Klavan, Moreno, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Ings. — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) April 20, 2018

(You may also like Jurgen Klopp Warns Champions Man City That Liverpool Will Compete for the Title Next Season)

Liverpool will be hot favourites when they travel to the Hawthorns in Saturday's lunchtime kick off, but the relegation-threatened Baggies could prove to be stubborn opponents this weekend.

West Brom are currently on their last lifeline and it looks certain that the West Midlands side will be playing Championship football next season.

The Baggies are currently nine points away from safety with just four games left this season. But 17th place Swansea also have a game in hand on the Premier League's bottom side and a slip up against Liverpool could confirm the Baggies relegation this weekend.