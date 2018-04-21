Michael Carrick Names His Proudest Moment & Biggest Regret as Legendary Career Draws to a Close

Michael Carrick has revealed what his biggest regrets are as he bids to bring the curtain down on his lengthy professional career.

The Manchester United midfielder will retire at the end of the season after two decades at the highest level with the Red Devils, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Carrick has enjoyed a glittering career at Old Trafford since he moved there from Spurs in the summer of 2006, but told Gabby Logan on the BBC's Football Focus programme that he did have little 'niggles' in the back of his mind over trophies that he could have won.

Front and centre of those missed opportunities was the two other chances that the 36-year-old had at winning the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona on both occasions - Carrick did win it with United in 2008 - but explained why he still regretted not having more winners medals to show for his efforts.

He said: "Winning the Champions League, for me, was the best feeling I've ever had. It was just sensational - I can't describe the feeling.

"When Edwin (van der Sar) saved the penalty, the adrenaline and the sheer buzz was just incredible. If I'd have been fortunate to win the Champions League again after that at some point then I don't think I could have had a repeat of that feeling.

"Those are the ones that stick out just as much as the one that I won. I've always found that they're the ones I can't get out of my mind - the wins are there and you know they are there but it's the ones that didn't happen that niggle away at you.

"For instance, when he got beaten in Rome in 2009 (2-0 to Barca) that was probably the biggest disappointment of my career - getting to the final almost didn't mean anything.

"The feeling I had after it would have been better off not getting there and losing in the semi final instead. I couldn't take any positives from it."

