Manchester United outcast Marouane Fellaini is set to leave the club this summer, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Beşiktaş, Monaco, Leicester City and West Ham all eager to sign the robust midfielder on a free transfer.

As reported by the Mirror, the Belgian international's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and he will look to join a new club on a free transfer. The 30-year-old is thought to have rejected a new deal at the club, having seen his career stagnate since moving to Old Trafford and being used merely as an impact substitution continually throughout his spell at the club.

As well as first team football, Fellaini is eager to improve his current £80k per-week deal - which is relatively low in terms of the riches earned by his fellow Premier League stars. A move abroad to either PSG or Juventus appears to be the most likely option, but should his David Moyes remain at West Ham beyond this season, he could look to reunite with his old Everton boss.

Fellaini - who boasts 80 international appearances for Belgium - is set to play in the World Cup for his country this summer, and could face off against a number of his teammates as his side face England in the last match of their group phase. Belgium are often considered 'dark horses' at international tournaments, and will be eager to turn their potential into something special.

Meanwhile, United boss José Mourinho claimed that his side were worthy winners after triumphing 2-1 over Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday. Goals from Alexis Sánchez and Ander Herrera sealed the win for the Red Devils, despite Dele Alli giving Spurs an early lead.