England Legend Peter Shilton Reveals Three Transfer Recommendations for New Arsenal Boss

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

England legend Peter Shilton has revealed that Arsenal's first three transfer targets would be Burnley's Nick Pope and Leicester duo Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire, if he were to replace Arsene Wenger in north London. 

Wenger announced his resignation as Arsenal boss last week, bringing an end to his 22 years in charge of the club. A number of names have been linked with the soon-to-be vacant position at the Emirates, with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique the most recent.

Shilton - who is not expected to take over from Wenger - revealed on Twitter: “If l took over Arsenal now my first three signings would be Mahrez and Maguire of Leicester and Pope of Burnley!” 

Burnley's Nick Pope has shot to prominence this year after a number excellent displays earnt him rave reviews as well as his first England call-up for the friendlies in March. The 26-year-old is interesting a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United

Mahrez has continued his phenomenal form into this season having provided ten goals and eight assists for the Foxes so far this campaign. The Algerian international has been consistently linked with a move away from the East Midlands and was angered by Leicester's refusal to sell in January to Manchester City

Mahrez's 10-day absence following City's failed bid to land the midfielder disappointed his teammates and manager Claude Puel, and it has since been reported that he will be allowed to leave in the summer

Harry Maguire has also enjoyed an impressive season with the Foxes and England. The 25-year-old only joined the club in the summer but is already being linked with a move away with both Manchester United and Manchester City reportedly interested

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)