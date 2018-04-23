England Legend Peter Shilton Reveals Three Transfer Recommendations for New Arsenal Boss

England legend Peter Shilton has revealed that Arsenal's first three transfer targets would be Burnley's Nick Pope and Leicester duo Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire, if he were to replace Arsene Wenger in north London.

Wenger announced his resignation as Arsenal boss last week, bringing an end to his 22 years in charge of the club. A number of names have been linked with the soon-to-be vacant position at the Emirates, with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique the most recent.

Shilton - who is not expected to take over from Wenger - revealed on Twitter: “If l took over Arsenal now my first three signings would be Mahrez and Maguire of Leicester and Pope of Burnley!”

Burnley's Nick Pope has shot to prominence this year after a number excellent displays earnt him rave reviews as well as his first England call-up for the friendlies in March. The 26-year-old is interesting a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United.

Mahrez has continued his phenomenal form into this season having provided ten goals and eight assists for the Foxes so far this campaign. The Algerian international has been consistently linked with a move away from the East Midlands and was angered by Leicester's refusal to sell in January to Manchester City.

Mahrez's 10-day absence following City's failed bid to land the midfielder disappointed his teammates and manager Claude Puel, and it has since been reported that he will be allowed to leave in the summer.

Harry Maguire has also enjoyed an impressive season with the Foxes and England. The 25-year-old only joined the club in the summer but is already being linked with a move away with both Manchester United and Manchester City reportedly interested.