'They're Not All That': England Legend Alan Shearer Slams Tottenham Following FA Cup Exit

Former England forward Alan Shearer has launched a scathing attack at Tottenham Hotspur following their FA Cup semi final loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

The London side will end yet another season without winning a trophy, having bowed out of the competition's semi final for the second year in a row. And Shearer has come to the conclusion that they just aren't good enough.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"There can only be so many near misses before you realise that perhaps this much-vaunted side and manager is not at all that," the ex-Newcastle star wrote in his column for the Sun.

"They were close to winning the title two seasons ago in 2015-16 but fell at the final hurdle as Leicester triumphed. Last season they were also in the FA Cup semi-final but lost out 4-2 to Premier League winners Chelsea.

"They had the upper hand on their own turf against Juventus in the Champions League last 16 this season and blew it."

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Shearer went on to note that Manchester City completely changed persons' perception of them after they ended their barren run seven years ago, while also pointing out that, despite Arsenal's drop, they've still given their fans notable moments by winning silverware.

"When Manchester City ended their silverware drought in the 2011 FA Cup final that was what happened," he continued. "The victory over Manchester United in the semi-final and subsequent 1-0 triumph in the final over Stoke laid the foundations for what was to come — they have won three league titles since.

"There was a new belief. No longer could they be goaded for their lack of success. Spurs still can, with no trophies in a decade.

"Forget about a shift of power in North London. Even with the demise of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal have continued to give their fans days to remember. Three FA Cups in four years and maybe now a Europa League as well."