Robert Lewandowski Dismisses Real Madrid as Favourites Ahead of Champions League Semi Final Tie

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has dismissed claims that his side's Champions League semi final opponents Real Madrid are clear favourites to progress to the final, and has backed the Bavarians to overcome the holders.

The two clubs have met frequently in the latter stages of Europe's best club competition, facing each other in the semi finals back in 2011/12 and 2013/14 as well as the quarter finals in last season's edition of the tournament.

Official: Björn Kuipers will referee Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in the first leg. He refereed Real Madrid’s 1-3 win away to Dortmund this season and Real Madrid 4-1 win against Atlético in the 2014 Champions League Final. [marca] pic.twitter.com/01Ol3NW9xh — SB (@Realmadridplace) April 23, 2018

Speaking to Marca ahead of the semi final tie, the Poland international said: "When you have won the Champions League two times in a row, it is clear that you are favourites, but that does not mean they are going to beat us.

"Our last matches have shown that we are in good shape and now we have to think about Real Madrid. We have to be completely concentrated and if Real Madrid make mistakes then we must take advantage of their problems."

Exactly one year ago: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a perfect hat-trick against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu to send Real Madrid to the Champions League semi-finals.



He also became the first player to score 100 Champions League goals. pic.twitter.com/EgEkKHqpED — Madrid Xtra (@madridxtra) April 18, 2018

The former Borussia Dortmund man also highlighted the importance of the prolific Cristiano Ronaldo to Los Blancos' chances of progressing, but was keen to stress the fact that the Spanish side have more to their armoury than just the Portuguese forward.

"We hope he does not score this year, but Real Madrid is not only Ronaldo."

Zinedine Zidane's side have won the last two Champions League titles up for grabs, becoming the first side to retain the title in the history of the competition. However, the Bundesliga side last won the illustrious trophy back in 2013 under Jupp Heynckes, who has since retired and returned to the Allianz Arena dugout.

Perhaps the return of the inspirational boss will inspire the Germans to a repeat of their last European campaign under Heynckes, but Los Blancos will undoubtedly pose the biggest hurdle of them all.