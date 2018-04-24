Scott Arfield Set to Leave Burnley as Rangers Close In on Pre-Contract Agreement

Scott Arfield looks set to leave Burnley this summer as Rangers attempt to shake hands with him on a pre-contract agreement.

The Clarets midfielder is out of contract at the end of this term and is yet to sign an extension with the seventh-placed Premier League side.

That has led to Rangers swooping for his services and, according to Sky Sports, the Scottish Premiership club have held talks with Arfield and his agent about heading north when his deal expires on 1st July.

Sky Sources understand that Rangers are close to securing Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield on a pre contract agreement #Rangers pic.twitter.com/W3j4wlGs1Z — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 23, 2018

Arfield has been a fixture in Sean Dyche's first-team squad since the summer of 2013 when he completed a free transfer switch from Huddersfield Town, and has gone on to make almost 200 appearances in all competitions for Burnley.

But his five-year stay at Turf Moor could be about to come to an end if Rangers manage to convince the Canada international that he would earn more game time in Scotland than with an English team that he has struggled to break into this season.

Arfield has made 20 appearances for Burnley but has found his starting berth snapped up by the likes of Aaron Lennon and Johann Berg Gudmundsson under Dyche over the past 12 months.

A calf strain that has kept him out of action since 24th February has also compounded his chances of featuring more regularly and it may be that he has played his last game for Burnley as the summer window looms into view.

Rangers lie second in Scotland's top flight - level on points with third-placed Hearts and ten points behind leaders and bitter city rivals Celtic - and wish to significantly bolster their squad to try and rein in the Hoops' dominance of football across the border.

The arrival of Arfield, who represented Scotland at Under-19 and Under-21 level before switching his allegiance to Canada, would go some way to adding quality to their ranks but they would still need further additions to truly compete with Celtic for the title.

