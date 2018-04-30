Arsenal Chiefs Deem Ex-Barcelona Coach 'Inappropriate' to Succeed Arsene Wenger This Summer

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

The decision makers at Arsenal are claimed to have made a sensational U-turn in their pursuit of former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, although the 47-year-old remains the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Arsène Wenger this summer.

A report from the Times claims that executives in north London believe Enrique would be an 'inappropriate' appointment at the Emirates despite the proposed move receiving widespread support.

The Gunners search for a new manager is still in its infancy after Wenger announced that he would be leaving the club after 22 years in charge, and their managerial wishlist is rumoured to still have over 10 names on it.

Although the club are expected to be arranging talks with a number of head coaches across Europe, it is now understood that the proposed appointment of Enrique has been chalked off by the Arsenal hierarchy.

But the former Barcelona coach does still remain a top target for Chelsea, who are eager to replace Antonio Conte this summer.

The likes of Massimiliano Allegri and Leonardo Jardim are also popular choices amongst a large portion of the Arsenal fan base, with supporters seemingly undecided over how they want their side to play next season.

Most of Arsenal's biggest concerns this season have come from defence, and some fans are desperate to see if a manager like Juventus' boss Allegri can bring the best out of Shkodran Mustafi or Laurent Koscielny.

But on the other side of the coin, there are fans at the Emirates who are eager for the club to maintain their reputation for playing 'Wengerball', and they appear to have the likes of Enrique or Jardim at the top of their summer wishlist.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)