FanView: Everton Supply Line Must Improve to Allow Deadly Cenk Tosun to Shine

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

It took him a while to settle into the Everton way of life but Cenk Tosun is finally repaying a huge portion of his £27m price tag.

The January recruit ended a run of five matches without a goal to notch his fifth goal in 12 appearances for the Toffees in Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town, and you would expect him to bag more in the coming seasons due to his expert eye for goal.

Tosun has registered only 17 shots in those Premier League matches so far but, with a 47% shooting accuracy from his eight shots on target, is proving he knows where the net is.

That's an impressive shooting range when you consider Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has a shot accuracy of 46% in England's top tier, and shows that the Blues have a man who could potentially fire in the goals on a regular basis to get them challenging for honours in the not-too-distant future.

The problem, as has been discussed at length by the club's fanbase, is that Everton just aren't creating enough chances for their new talisman.

Statistics cropping up on social media have shown just how lacklustre the Merseysiders continue to be going forward under beleaguered boss Sam Allardyce, no matter what the 63-year-old or the national press may say.

Evertonians have come under fire from BBC pundits such as Garth Crooks and Alan Shearer in the past 72 hours for reacting negatively to Allardyce over the results he has garnered - but it's not the results that are the main issue.

Everton triumphed over Newcastle on 23rd April 1-0 thanks to their only shot on target finding the back of the net. You could argue that the Toffees were clinical in that game, but it won't always go that way for them or Tosun.

Indeed, failure to create many goalscoring opportunities, naturally, means that teams have less of a chance of scoring and winning matches. It isn't rocket science and Everton won't always score from the two or three clear cut chances they create in some encounters.

All of which means that Everton and Allardyce - or whoever is in charge next term - need to find the 26-year-old Turkish striker more regularly to notch the goals needed to win more games than they draw or lose.

Being unable to do so next season could lead to further fan revolt and apathy much like the 2017/18 campaign. It's more negativity that the club, its staff and players could do without.

