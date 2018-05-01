Former Crystal Palace Star Brings Patrick van Aanholt Down a Peg Following Twitter Boast

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Former Crystal Palace striker Stan Collymore has reacted to Patrick van Aanholt's recent Twitter post, and he is not impressed.

The Palace left back took to social media, after the Eagles 5-0 win over Leicester at the weekend, to ask fans to 'name a better left sided combo in the Premier League' than himself and Wilfried Zaha.

Both players were amongst the goals in Saturday's victory, but Collymore believes that van Aanholt has got a bit carried away with his comments.

The former Palace and Leicester star has hit out at the Dutchman, writing in his weekly Daily Mirror column, he said: "Erm, OK then, Patrick, I'll give you three (better combos) off the bat: Benjamin Mendy, when he's fit, and Leroy Sane at Manchester City. Andy Robertson and whoever is playing on the left for Liverpool. And Marcos Alonso and Eden Hazard at Chelsea."

Collymore admitted that the 27-year-old, who has netted three goals in 26 league appearances this term, has done well at Selhurst Park since joining the club in the summer, but suggested that the left back needs to remember the situation that Palace have been in this season.

"Van Aanholt has done well, but he needs to have a look at where Palace have been for a lot of the season," said the 47-year-old.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"And, if I was him, I wouldn't be shouting anything from the rooftop of my own house with only my missus and kids in, let alone putting it on social media."

Palace do now look likely candidates to secure another year in the Premier League, and that win was a vital three points for them. But, after losing their first seven matches they have spent the rest of the season trying to climb themselves up the table to safety.

Although victory at the weekend moved Palace into 11th in the table with two games remaining for the London club, they are still not mathematically safe, with 18th placed Southhampton six points behind them with a game in hand. 

