LIVE: Real Madrid Aims to Hold Off Bayern Munich in Champions League Semifinal

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Real Madrid takes on Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals.

By Avi Creditor
May 01, 2018

Real Madrid is one result away from reaching a third Champions League final in a row and a fourth in five years, but Bayern Munich has the chance to make one final stance to spoil the party.

Real Madrid carries a 2-1 edge into the second leg of the semifinals after a win last week in Germany. Marcelo and Marco Asensio scored after Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring at the Allianz Arena, giving the Spanish power the edge and two away goals to bring home to the Bernabeu.

Both sides are combating injuries, with Bayern's Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng injured in the first leg, while Real Madrid's Isco and Dani Carvajal are set to miss out as well. 

Real Madrid fans are certainly amped for the occasion, greeting the team bus as it pulled into the Bernabeu as if it was a title parade.

Bayern Munich fans have countered with some pregame spirit of their own, though, hoping to witness a comeback that sends their team to the final.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The winner will face either Liverpool or Roma in the May 26 final in Kiev. Liverpool carries a 5-2 aggregate lead into Wednesday's second leg in Rome.

