Ronaldo Backs Real Madrid Namesake to Down Bayern But Pours Cold Water on Neymar Rumours

May 01, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has been backed to down Bayern Munich with his big game personality by one of his namesakes.

Legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo told AS that the Portugal megastar was a man for the big occasion ahead of Real Madrid's return fixture against the Bundesliga champions, who they lead 2-1 on aggregate in their Champions League semi final tie.

Bayern are the only team in this season's competition that Ronaldo hasn't scored against, but the now retired Ronaldo revealed why the forward - who scored a magnificent overhead kick against Juventus in the last eight - would prove to be the difference maker at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

He said: "It's amazing what he's doing. He's playing less balls but he decides the same or better than before. He has a lot of resources and when the game gets ugly he turns up. His bicycle goal was something incredible - I have not tried it myself!"

The former marksman also offered his opinion on whether Real could sign ex-Barcelona superstar Neymar this summer - the Paris Saint-Germain talisman reportedly being unhappy in the French capital.

He continued: "I've heard a lot about Neymar and Real Madrid but I really think it's very difficult to sign him. PSG paid a lot of money for him, I think it's a very complicated deal for Real Madrid to one day sign Neymar. Right now I think it's impossible.

"Maybe in a few years, he will still be young but now I think it is impossible. I think he is doing well and he likes Paris, he wanted a change and he knew everything that was going to happen."

Ronaldo, who also stated that he was 'delighted' to be associated with Los Blancos across the world in his ambassadorial role for the club, admitted that he was a huge fan of Zinedine Zidane and always had the belief that the Frenchman would make a great coach one day.

Zidane's future in the Spanish capital is up in the air after Real failed to defend their league crown, and has stated that his time at the club doesn't rest on whether Los Merengues retain the Champions League trophy this season.

Ronaldo, though, thinks Zidane has all the hallmarks of a good manager and wants to see him remain in charge.

He said: "Zidane looked like a good coach - he loves football, like me, but for example I can not see more than one game a day while coaches see many more. 

"I saw him as a special player. He had no idea that he was going to be a coach but he knew that whatever it was would be very good. He has great respect and a great command of the dressing room."

