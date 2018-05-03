Klopp Hails 'Exceptional' Liverpool Fans As He Set Sights on Real Madrid Showdown

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Jurgen Klopp was effusive in his praise for both his Liverpool players and the club's 'exceptional' supporters as the Reds saw off Roma's valiant challenge to reach the Champions League final on Wednesday night.

Despite losing 4-2 to Roma in the second leg of their semi-final tie, Liverpool went through 7-6 on aggregate and will take on Real Madrid on May 26, in what will be the Reds' eighth European Cup final.

Naturally, Klopp was ecstatic at the final whistle as the manager was seen taking part in the celebrations between the fans and the players at the Stadio Olimpico.

As quoted on the club's official site, Klopp claimed the fans were the real inspiration behind Liverpool's record-breaking European campaign.

He said: “These people have followed us all over Europe, come to Anfield every week, create atmospheres which are absolutely exceptional and we all know how big their desire is to come back on the winning track.

“They have had such a big part of that in the season so far, so I really think if they wanted to see me then they can see me, that’s no problem.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“It was really nice and I have to say thank you to them for their fantastic support.”

The Reds' boss - who will now get to manage in his second Champions League final - also went on to compliment the opposition on the night, who he claimed would also have been worthy finalists.

Klopp continued: "I have to start, and it’s easy to do so, with a big compliment for Roma – what a performance, what a comeback, what a brave football game.

"It was the first time that we were not really as good as we can be, so we needed luck and that’s what we had. 

"But, over the whole Champions League campaign so far, it is absolutely deserved. As I said before the game, it would have been deserved for Roma."

The German then insisted, amid the celebrations, that there is much work to be done ahead of the final at the end of the month and that no will thank him for getting to a final alone.

He added: "Look, we were in the League Cup final and we didn’t win it. People don’t tell me in the street since then ‘thank you for bringing us to the final’.

"We were in the Europa League final. I didn’t see any trophies after these games. They don’t hang silver medals at Melwood. That’s the pity, that’s the game. 

"So there’s still a job to do but that’s how it is. Going to a final is really nice – I did it a few times – but winning it is even nicer. We will be ready."

