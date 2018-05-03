Liverpool Players Celebrate Reaching UCL Final With Classy Tribute to Critically Injured Fan

Liverpool reached their first Champions League final in 11 years last night, and took time out of their celebrations in order to show their support for injured Reds fan Sean Cox.

The fan was injured before the first leg of the semi final when he was caught up in pre-match trouble, and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Liverpool went into last night's second leg with a healthy three goal lead, after recording a 5-2 victory at Anfield. The Reds didn't make it easy, but did come out on top, winning the tie with an aggregate score of 7-6, after a 4-2 defeat in the second leg.

Reds show support for Sean Cox at the Olimpico.https://t.co/OLWBrotCFz pic.twitter.com/mcAZymA2dx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 2, 2018

On the final whistle, the Reds players were quick to enjoy the historic achievement with the 5,000 travelling fans. During the celebrations, captain Jordan Henderson made his way to a steward and asked him to retrieve the banner showing support for Sean Cox. The squad then posed for pictures behind the flag.

The gesture wasn't the only backing for the injured fan, with Roma players taking part in their training session before the match wearing T-shirts emblazoned with a message reading 'Forza Sean'.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

After the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated reaching the final to the supporter.





"It’s 100 per cent a final for Sean Cox," he told Italian broadcaster Mediaset (via Goal).

Jordan Henderson asks a steward to bring a banner for Sean Cox down to the pitch for the players. Top work from the captain. — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 2, 2018

"We said before the game we thought about it, now we’re here, all our prayers and wishes are with him."

Liverpool will now face 12-time European champions Real Madrid in the final at Kiev on May 26th.