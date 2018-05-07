Arsene Wenger Says Mesut Ozil Could Miss Rest of the Season After Latest Injury Absence

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Arsene Wenger has provided an injury update regarding Mesut Ozil amidst fan confusion regarding how serious it may be.

The German wasn't in the squad for Wenger's final home game as Arsenal manager when the Gunners beat Burnley 5-0 on Sunday afternoon, one game after a disappointing performance from Ozil in the second leg of Arsenal's Europa League semi final defeat against Atletico Madrid.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Many fans were confused as to why the midfielder sat out of Sunday's game, however Wenger has now clarified that it was due to a recurring back problem he has been suffering with, and also admitted he fears the German could miss the rest of the season.

He told the Independent: "It is a recurrence of his back problem. How long is he out? I don't know. I don't think he'll be available for the rest of the season."

Despite not being involved in the squad, Ozil was present during the guard of honour set up for Wenger and for the Frenchman's speech at full time. 

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

Ozil has made 26 Premier League appearances this season - scoring four goals and assisting eight times - but has come in for heavy criticism at times after a number of poor performances. 

Whilst he looks set to miss the rest of the Premier League season, it looks likely he will be back in time for the World Cup this summer as he looks to help Germany defend their title.

Arsenal fans will be looking to see an improvement in Ozil's productivity for the side next season as the Gunners move into the post-Wenger era.

