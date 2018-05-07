VIDEO: Chelsea Star Laughs Off Move to Man Utd & Says There's 'No Chance' of Him Joining Red Devils

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Chelsea star attacker Eden Hazard has dismissed a move to the Blues' rivals Manchester United, claiming the Red Devils have no chance of signing him.

The Belgian has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012, helping the Londoners snag two Premier League titles and the Europa League following his switch from Lille. And despite not signing a new deal just yet, he has already ruled out a reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho at United.

Hazard treated himself to a fresh haircut after helping the Blues move close to Champions League qualification with a 1-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday, and speaking from his barber's chair, he cheekily responded to a United fan who urged him to join the Old Trafford club in the summer.

"No chance," he declared before bursting out laughing. And, just to make sure there was absolutely no doubt, he followed that up by saying "Chelsea baby" along with his barber, who seems to be an avid Blues fan.

The 27-year-old has also been a target for Real Madrid for several years. And although this summer could leave Chelsea fans sweating over his future, he hardly seems keen on making a move to Old Trafford.

