Olivier Giroud Hopes to Be Blues' 'Lucky Charm' After Keeping Chelsea in Champions League Race

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Olivier Giroud hopes that he can bring Chelsea good fortune as they attempt to usurp Tottenham and Liverpool in the race for a Champions League place.

Two top four spots are still up for grabs heading into the final week of the season after Giroud's header kept Chelsea in contention with a 1-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday. Spurs lost to West Brom the day before, meaning that their fate also hangs in the balance.

Giroud was regularly involved with late season drama during his six seasons at Arsenal, and said that his experience could help Chelsea in the final sprint.

“I hope I can be the lucky charm for the Champions League race in the final sprint," the Frenchman said, as quoted by the Guardian.

“We don’t have this situation in our hands, but I have experience about these kind of end of season situations.

“We need to give everything and wait for the other results. I’m confident because if we play with that kind of mentality we can have nice things.”

Chelsea Approach PSG for Transfer of Prolific Striker to Replace Juventus-Bound Alvaro Morata

Chelsea host Huddersfield on Wednesday before travelling to Newcastle on the final day, knowing that they will probably need two wins to remain in contention.

Rivals Tottenham have two remaining home games against Newcastle and Leicester, while Liverpool welcome Brighton to Anfield on the final day. Wins in those games will guarantee Champions League berths for Spurs and the Reds.

Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal in January, signing an 18-month contract with the 2016/17 Premier League champions. He scored his first league goals for the Blues in a 3-2 comeback win at Southampton last month.

