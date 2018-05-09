Sergi Roberto Banned for 4 Matches Following Red Card for Striking Marcelo in Real Madrid Draw

Sergi Roberto has been handed a four-game ban following his red card in Barcelona's 2-2 draw against Real Madrid at the weekend.

The Spaniard received his marching orders in added time of the first half during the recent Clasico clash after appearing to strike Madrid left back Marcelo, with Marca confirming the news on Wednesday.

Sergi Roberto will miss final three games of the season + first leg of Super Cup after the summer. Barça, furious, will appeal the length of the ban. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) May 9, 2018

In a game that started so well for the right back after providing the assist for Luis Suarez's opener, Roberto is now set to miss Barcelona's final three games of the season against Villarreal, Levante and Real Sociedad as well as the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Sevilla at the beginning of next season.

Roberto had only recently returned from a ban following a professional foul that resulted in a dismissal against Celta Vigo in mid-April, and now looks set for another stint on the sidelines following his latest misdemeanour.

🚨 Cuatro partidos de sanción para Sergi Roberto por su "agresión" a Marcelo https://t.co/qkvnYAIdzR pic.twitter.com/uNbBFBSuyu — MARCA (@marca) May 9, 2018

Despite his recent poor disciplinary record, Roberto has been a key part of Ernesto Valverde's side this season that has seen them earn the La Liga title and Cop del Rey, while the Catalan side have aspirations of finishing the Spanish league season unbeaten.

Roberto himself has provided eight assists in 48 appearances in all competitions this season, although his absence opens the door for summer signing Nelson Semedo to fill the void left by the 26-year-old for the remainder of the season.

In what was a highly emotional and tense encounter between Spain's top two sides, Barcelona hardly helped matters with their own guard of honour at the end of the game following Los Blancos' snub to do so ahead of kick off for the La Liga champions.