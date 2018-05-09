Sergi Roberto Banned for 4 Matches Following Red Card for Striking Marcelo in Real Madrid Draw

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Sergi Roberto has been handed a four-game ban following his red card in Barcelona's 2-2 draw against Real Madrid at the weekend.

The Spaniard received his marching orders in added time of the first half during the recent Clasico clash after appearing to strike Madrid left back Marcelo, with Marca confirming the news on Wednesday.

In a game that started so well for the right back after providing the assist for Luis Suarez's opener, Roberto is now set to miss Barcelona's final three games of the season against Villarreal, Levante and Real Sociedad as well as the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Sevilla at the beginning of next season.

Roberto had only recently returned from a ban following a professional foul that resulted in a dismissal against Celta Vigo in mid-April, and now looks set for another stint on the sidelines following his latest misdemeanour.

Despite his recent poor disciplinary record, Roberto has been a key part of Ernesto Valverde's side this season that has seen them earn the La Liga title and Cop del Rey, while the Catalan side have aspirations of finishing the Spanish league season unbeaten.

Roberto himself has provided eight assists in 48 appearances in all competitions this season, although his absence opens the door for summer signing Nelson Semedo to fill the void left by the 26-year-old for the remainder of the season. 

In what was a highly emotional and tense encounter between Spain's top two sides, Barcelona hardly helped matters with their own guard of honour at the end of the game following Los Blancos' snub to do so ahead of kick off for the La Liga champions. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)