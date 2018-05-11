Former Tottenham Midfielder Danny Murphy Says Spurs Already Found Toby Alderweireld's Replacement

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Danny Murphy has been left very impressed by the Londoners' new defender Davinson Sanchez and has claimed he can step up to replace Toby Alderweireld.

The Belgian defender is believed to be headed for the exit after failing to come to an agreement with the club over a new deal. And it is widely expected that they will scour the market for a successor if it does come to that.

According to Murphy, though, they don't have to, as they already have Sanchez in their squad.

"Toby Alderweireld has been the best centre-back for the previous two seasons but when he has been injured this term, Tottenham have missed him far less than I expected they would," the former central midfielder wrote in a column for the Evening Standard.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Davinson Sanchez should take great credit for that, as this was his first season in English football, and he has made a very good impression. There is plenty more to come from him.

"Technically, he is still a bit raw, and he does not have the passing ability of Alderweireld, but he is powerful and spots danger. He was a shrewd piece of business. He and Jan Vertonghen have been one of the best pairings in the country."

Meanwhile, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be preparing to hold more talks with Alderweireld over his future and the central defender could end up staying. Yet if he does leave, they won't have much searching to do if they pay any attention to what their former player has written.

