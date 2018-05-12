Barcelona has reportedly drawn up their transfer plans for the next three registration windows.

Current manager Ernesto Valverde is tasked with finding the next generation of talent at Barcelona, with club stalwarts like Xavi and Iniesta gone or leaving and Lionel Messi, Gerard Piqué and Luis Suárez all over the age of 30.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the first player Barça have in their sights for a summer revamp is (unsurprisingly) Atlético Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona view Griezmann as the first piece in the jigsaw as they put a long-term transfer strategy in place to introduce the next generation of highest-level talent.

Griezmann looks set to join Barcelona this summer after his €200m (£176m) release clause drops down to €100m (£88m) on July 1.

Another player will be introduced to the first team set up at the Nou Camp this summer, as 20-year-old midfielder Carles Aleñá is set to be promoted from Barcelona B.

The young Spaniard signed a three-year contract last June, which is said to contain a whopping €75m release clause.

Also in the transfer plan is young Brazilian midfielder Arthur, whose £26m move was agreed back in March. However, under the terms of the deal, he won't join the Catalan giants until the new year. Barcelona were pleased with the signing though, having fended off competition from Chelsea and Atlético Madrid to secure his signature.

The final player to round off Barcelona's three-window plan is 20-year-old Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has just enjoyed his breakthrough season at the Dutch side.

Ajax are well-renowned for having one of the best academy systems in the world and youngster de Jong is the latest example of the fantastic young talent that the club produces.

According to the Mundo Deportivo report, a deal has already been agreed to take de Jong to Barcelona, but nothing has been officially announced as of yet.