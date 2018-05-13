PSG Eye Move for Juventus Striker as Potential Replacement for Atlético Target Edinson Cavani

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up a move for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín.

They view the 30-year-old as the ideal replacement for Edinson Cavani, who has been linked with a move to Atlético Madrid due to the imminent departure of Barcelona-bound Antoine Griezmann.

According to Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, PSG could be set to snap up Higuaín for just £44m this summer, almost half of the £80m they paid Napoli for his services two years ago.

The Argentine has spent five seasons in Italian football since moving from Real Madrid to Napoli in 2013 and has scored an impressive 110 goals in Serie A.

Three Juventus officials, Andrea Agnelli, Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici; met to discuss whether the club would prefer to sell either Higuain or Paulo Dybala.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

With the latter being six years younger than Higuaín, and beating him in the goalscoring charts this season, the Juve hierarchy quickly reached their decision.

It is claimed that they don't believe anybody would be willing to pay the £123m price tag they've placed on the head of Dybala.

However, if PSG sign Higuaín, they will still be getting a fantastic player who has scored 23 goals and set up a further eight in Serie A this season.

The Italian report also claims that Juventus would look to replace him by luring former striker Alvaro Morata back to the club from Chelsea.

The 25-year-old played for Juve between 2014 and 2016, helping the side to two Serie A titles and the same number of Coppa Italia trophies.

