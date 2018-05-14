Donald Trump may never get the chance to own a NFL team, but this seems like a pretty good alternative.

Due to Trump's decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the city's largest soccer club has decided to rename itself in honor of POTUS.

"President Trump has shown courage, and true love of the Israeli people and their capital, and these days other countries are following his lead in giving Jerusalem its rightful status," the team said in a statement posted on Facebook. "The football club Beitar Jerusalem, one of the most prominent symbols of the city, are happy to honor the President for his love and support with a gesture of our own."

So, Beitar Jerusalem will now go as Beitar "Trump" Jerusalem. The club says the decision came from the chairman of the club, the owner and the executive manager.

70 שנה המתינה ירושלים להכרה בינלאומית, עד שהנשיא דונלד טראמפ החליט לעשות מעשה והכיר בה כבירת הנצח של עם ישראל.

בית"ר ירושלים, מהמותגים הירושלמים הבולטים ביותר, החליט לגמול לנשיא על אהבתו, ומעתה תיקרא קבוצת המנורה "בית"ר 'טראמפ' ירושלים".

The U.S. embassy will officially open Monday and Beitar "Trump" Jerusalem has an Israeli Premier League game Tuesday