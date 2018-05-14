Israeli Soccer Team Renames Itself in Honor of Donald Trump Moving U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem

The decision was because of Donald Trump's decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 14, 2018

Donald Trump may never get the chance to own a NFL team, but this seems like a pretty good alternative.

Due to Trump's decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the city's largest soccer club has decided to rename itself in honor of POTUS.

"President Trump has shown courage, and true love of the Israeli people and their capital, and these days other countries are following his lead in giving Jerusalem its rightful status," the team said in a statement posted on Facebook. "The football club Beitar Jerusalem, one of the most prominent symbols of the city, are happy to honor the President for his love and support with a gesture of our own."

So, Beitar Jerusalem will now go as Beitar "Trump" Jerusalem. The club says the decision came from the chairman of the club, the owner and the executive manager.

The U.S. embassy will officially open Monday and Beitar "Trump" Jerusalem has an Israeli Premier League game Tuesday

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)