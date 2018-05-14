Report Claims Leicester & Bournemouth are 'Spying On' French Striker Amid Interest From La Liga

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

OGC Nice striker Alassane Pléa could be on his way to the Premier League this summer, with a report from France claiming that both Leicester City and Bournemouth have been "spying on" the 25-year-old in recent weeks.

Pléa has largely been in the shadow of Mario Balotelli at the Allianz Riviera in recent years, but the former French Under-21 international has still registered an impressive 14 goal haul in Ligue 1 this season.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

It is suggested that the striker has been attracting interest from clubs in the Bundesliga and La Liga, but French publication L'Equipe (via Sport Witness) report that both Leicester and Bournemouth are leading the race for his signature in the Premier League.

It is claimed that Pléa has a €50m 'valuation clause' with Nice - as release clauses are forbidden in France - but Les Aiglons are unlikely to demand that much unless a bidding war ensues for the striker this summer.

Valencia and Borussia Mönchengladbach are understood to be two teams that suitors from the Premier League could face competition from this season, and the promise of Champions League football at the Mestalla could give the Spaniards the upper hand.


But the Premier League has proved to be an attractive prospect for French players over recent years, with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and N'Golo Kanté just two players who have impressed since ditching Ligue 1.

Couple that with the promise of first-team football at the King Power Stadium or Dean Court, and Pléa could stake a claim for a place in the France national team over the next few years.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)