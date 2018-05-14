West Ham attacker Manuel Lanzini could be set for a trip to Russia this summer, with sourced in his native Argentina reporting that the 25-year-old stands a healthy chance of making Jorge Sampaoli's World Cup squad next month.

Ole (as reported by Sport Witness) also claim that the player is still a major target for Liverpool, who are keen on bringing him in to replace Brazil star Philippe Coutinho.

The crafty midfielder left Anfield to join Barcelona in January. And despite the Reds not really missing him, they are understood to still be looking for a player to succeed him.

Lanzini, meanwhile, ended his season with a brace against David Moyes' old side, Everton, on Sunday. The Argentinian scored five goals and dished out six assists in 23 starts over the campaign and was one of the Hammers' more impressive performances, doing his part to help keep the side up.

The player is considered a fan favourite at the London Stadium and supporters are said to be worried over the possibility of him moving away in the summer.

Meanwhile, one supposed West Ham insider has even claimed that the midfielder could join Liverpool as early as next week.

"I’ve avoided commenting on this out of respect for the person who has started the rumour," the source - @ExWHUemployee wrote on Twitter, when asked whether Lanzini was set for Anfield.

"Apparently it’s happening on Monday or Tuesday. So by Wednesday you will know whether it was true or not.