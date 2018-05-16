Liverpool Forward Roberto Firmino Eager to Finish 'Best Year' With 'Special' UCL Trophy

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino says this season has been the best of his career but admits he is not completely satisfied as he continually strives to improve.

The Reds forward has the chance to round off his impressive season with Champions League glory in Kiev later this month, and the Brazilian told UEFA (via liverpoolfc.com) it would be a 'unique moment'.

Firmino said all of the team will be 'very emotional' if they can pull of an upset and beat Real Madrid to lift their sixth Champions League title.

“This year is my best year as a professional footballer… [but] I am still a little bit ‘restless’, as I always want more, to grow and grow even further,” Firmino revealed.

“[It would be] a unique moment [to win the final]. It’s a very special trophy, because it’s the Champions League. If we’re fortunate enough to be able to win it, it will be a very emotional moment for me and the whole team.”

The Brazilian striker has scored ten times in the Champions League so far this season and he is very happy to have reached double figures in the competition.

He added: “Although I am a little bit annoyed, because [in general] I always want more and I am never satisfied. However, you cannot beat yourselves up about these things all the time and you must always keep moving forward.

“It is my first season in the Champions League and I am one of the leading scorers, alongside Cristiano and [Mohamed] Salah.

“I am pretty pleased and very happy with my performance and the entire team’s performance. And I hope to keep that going into the final.”

Liverpool are close to achieving their dream and Firmino has admitted it has taken a lot of work to get to this stage, although also warned that they 'must remain focused'.

“Of course we dreamed big, I dream big and our whole team had that dream,” Firmino said. “Sure, we’ve had to win matches, go step by step, and put in a lot of work to reach the final. Now that we are in the final we also must remain focused.

“We know there is an equally well-qualified team on the other side. It will be a great final. We know about Real Madrid. They are always winning titles in the Champions League and in the Spanish league too. They are a great team and are very tough to play against.

“I’ve never played [against them], however I’ve watched their games and they’re very competitive. However, this is a final.

“This is a final and a one-off game, a one-off moment. But they’ll also be up against, in Liverpool, a team and a club with a great pedigree. We are going to fight until the end.”