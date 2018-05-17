'Announce Him!' Liverpool Fans Drooling Over the Possibility of Signing Juventus Legend

Liverpool fans have been left drooling over the possibility of the Anfield side signing Gianluigi Buffon this summer.

On Thursday, the Juventus stopper announced that the weekend's fixture against Verona will be his last game for the Old Lady, having spent 17 years with the Turin-based side. But he stopped short of mentioning retirement and could be on the market pretty soon.

Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed that he will leave Juventus at the end of the season after 17 years. ⚫️⚪️ #UCL pic.twitter.com/FVSZ7COXOZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 17, 2018

Following the news of the stopper's time coming to an end at Juve, a report claimed that the Reds could make a serious offer for his services.

Of course, it has left some fans very excited, and below are some reactions:

Buffon gave little indication regarding where he's headed, but did reveal that he has received a few offers for roles both on and off the pitch, including one from Juve.

"Next week, after two or three days of reflection and serenity, I will take my decision," he said regarding his future.

"Fifteen days ago, I was already an ex-player. Now I’m not sure any more. Proposals have arrived for some new challenges on and off the pitch. The most important off the pitch is from Juventus."