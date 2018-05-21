Manchester City Chairman Hints at Change in Transfer Approach After Title Triumph

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has suggested that the club will be taking a more considered approach to its transfer policy this summer, after seasons of big spending.

City set a new record winning margin in the Premier League this season, hitting 100 points for the first time in the era of the 38-game season, and Al Mubarak told City TV that any transfer decisions will be carefully considered.

"In terms of improving the squad," he said, "we have had a lot of learning in the past. Today, we have a superbly high-quality squad. You don't get to 100 points without a full, high-quality squad, which is what we have. Any additions have to improve the squad.





"This is my biggest learning from the years of chairing this club. When winning, bringing in new players is a very important decision because you have a winning formula that has just won. Whatever you can add, it has to be a decision that you don't take very lightly at all. You have to bring in players that will strengthen, improve and add competition into the squad - that is key."





Napoli midfielder Jorginho has been linked with a summer switch to the Etihad, but Pep Guardiola admitted earlier this month that the club cannot afford to keep blowing vast amounts of money on players.

Al Mubarak continued: "We have real experiences, real learnings from how we managed our seasons following the last two times we won the league. "We have worked very hard over the last couple of years to build this squad - not only just for this season but for many seasons to come. This is a young squad.





"Many of our most talented players are under the age of 26. Mine and the management's expectation, and certainly Pep's, is that this team will continue to improve.

"We have a manager in Pep that is relentless. There is not going to be any contentment here or any relaxation - that I can assure you. I have no doubt that this summer we are going to come back, be hungry, more aggressive and we are going to continue to improve."