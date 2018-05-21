Watford Should Look to Re-Sign Their Former Talisman and Championship Top Scorer This Summer

Derby County striker Matej Vydra looks set to leave Pride Park this summer after the Rams failed to gain promotion to the Premier League after losing to Fulham in their play-off semi-final.

According to The Telegraph, Gary Rowett’s side will look to offload a number of players during the transfer window to help bring down their wage bill, including their star man Vydra.

Finishing the season as top goal scorer in the Championship, the 26-year-old front man will certainly be on the radar of a number of big name teams, and Watford should be looking to sign their former talisman.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Vydra’s electrifying pace and precise finishing is everything Watford have been missing this season in front of goal. With central midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure finishing as the Hornets' top goal scorer with seven goals to his name, Javi Gracia’s side are calling out for a new goal machine.

Captain Troy Deeney provides a big presence on the field, but has struggled to find the back of the net during this campaign. Andre Gray creates a lot of chances for team mates, but has only scored a handful of goals this season.

Vydra won this season's golden boot award in the Championship after scoring 21 goals in the league alone, and looked very similar to the player Watford fans had the pleasure of watching in a yellow shirt previously.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The Czech international has made 84 appearances in multiple spells at Vicarage Road in the past, scoring 36 times for the Hornets, soon becoming a fan favourite.

Vydra first joined Watford on a season-long loan from Udinese in July 2012, netting a late winner on his debut for the club against Crystal Palace, sending the away end into mayhem.

The striker went on to win the Championship Player of the Season award that campaign, and scored twice in Watford’s famous play-off semi-final victory over Leicester City before ‘that’ Deeney goal, ultimately missing out on a chance to gain promotion to England’s top flight in the final.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Vydra went on to play another season on loan at Watford, signing in July 2014, playing a pivotal role in the Hornets' promotion to the Premier League that year.

But after things didn’t work out, Derby County signed the forward for a reported £8m in August 2016, and he has played 73 times for Gary Rowett’s side since.

However, after a strong season for the Rams, it looks like Vydra could be on his way and it is the perfect time for Watford to pounce on their former man.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

With speculation over the future of the likes of Doucoure and Richarlison, the signing of Vydra could bring back the stability to the Watford team they have been so desperately in need of.

Combining the pace of Gray and the goal scoring ability of Deeney - even if the Englishman has lost it in recent times - Vydra could be not only be Watford’s new talisman, but could also bring a buzz back to the Hornets.

They will face stiff competition to re-sign the Czech, but if he's sentimental, he may choose to go back to the team that gave him his first opportunity in English football.