Mohamed Salah Set to Bring Member of Liverpool Backroom Staff With Him to World Cup

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah asked for permission to take the Reds' physiotherapist to the World Cup with him, and the Egyptian FA have agreed.

Egyptian media channel Youm7 (via DaveOCKOP official Twitter account), reported that Salah asked Liverpool medical staff member Ruben Pons to travel with him to Russia, and the FA have accepted the request.

The winger played 51 games in his debut season at the Merseyside club, and he clearly believes that the medical team at Anfield played a big part in keeping him fit, with the Egypt international only missing two league games all season.

Salah netted 44 goals for Liverpool in the recently concluded campaign, and his national team will be desperate to keep their talisman fit and at his best for the competition in Russia.

The 25-year-old still has one game to go though, before he boards the plane to the World Cup, with a Champions League final clash against Real Madrid to play at the weekend.

The 2017/18 PFA Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner will be hoping to guide Liverpool to a sixth European Cup, before he - and his physiotherapist - pack their bags and head to the World Cup.