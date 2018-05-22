Newcastle Open for Academy Star Adam Armstrong to Leave as Rafa Benitez Prepares for Next Season

As Rafa Benitez looks to build for next season, academy product Adam Armstrong finds himself on the list of possible departures from the club. With a big summer in store for Newcastle United, the club are open to offers for players such as Armstrong.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle are willing to listen to any offers for the England U21 international, as they look to have a summer clear out.

Benitez has made it clear from the beginning of last season that he was desperate to land a centre forward, so Armstrong's possible departure should come as no surprise.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

With Rafa promised financial backing from the club, and his desire to make extra funds available to bulk up his transfer budget, it does seem inevitable that Armstrong will be leaving the Magpies this summer if the right offer comes in.

Last season Armstrong was on loan at Blackburn Rovers where he managed to score nine goals. Tony Mowbray could find himself with first refusal on the youngster this summer, and could make Armstrong's move a permanent one.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

Opportunities have been few and far between for the academy star, so maybe a move away from the Toon would be a positive one.

It seems as if Armstrong isn’t the only young player that could be on his way out of Newcastle this summer, with Ivan Toney and Jamie Sterry also made available by Benitez who is willing to listen to offers.





What is clear is that Benitez is not throwing caution to the wind this summer. He must be ruthless in clearing the squad if he has any chance in creating a squad that he feels finally happy with. If he can begin a season with the squad he desires who knows what he could achieve with Newcastle.