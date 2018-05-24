The USMNT will host Mexico in a friendly on Sept. 11 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, David Ammenheuser of The Tennessean reports.

The last time these teams met was on June 11 when they played to a draw in a World Cup qualifier in Mexico City. Prior to that, Mexico had won back-to-back matches over the USMNT, first winning 3-2 in extra time in the 2015 CONCACAF Cup and then picking up a 2-1 victory in a World Cup qualifier in November 2016.

This will be the sixth time the USMNT plays a contest in Nissan Stadium since 2006, according to The Tennessean, and it will be the team's first match at the stadium since a 1-1 Gold Cup contest against Panama that took place on July 8.

In addition to this friendly with Mexico, Ammenheuser also reports the USMNT will host Brazil on Sept. 7 in East Rutherford, N.J.