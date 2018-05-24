Report: USMNT Will Face Mexico On September 11 in Nashville

The USMNT will also reportedly face Brazil on Sept. 7 in New Jersey.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 24, 2018

The USMNT will host Mexico in a friendly on Sept. 11 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, David Ammenheuser of The Tennessean reports.

The last time these teams met was on June 11 when they played to a draw in a World Cup qualifier in Mexico City. Prior to that, Mexico had won back-to-back matches over the USMNT, first winning 3-2 in extra time in the 2015 CONCACAF Cup and then picking up a 2-1 victory in a World Cup qualifier in November 2016.

This will be the sixth time the USMNT plays a contest in Nissan Stadium since 2006, according to The Tennessean, and it will be the team's first match at the stadium since a 1-1 Gold Cup contest against Panama that took place on July 8.

In addition to this friendly with Mexico, Ammenheuser also reports the USMNT will host Brazil on Sept. 7 in East Rutherford, N.J.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)