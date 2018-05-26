Chelsea Outcast Linked With Bundesliga Switch Amid Interest From Premier League Rivals

German side RB Leipzig are planning a move for Chelsea star Kenedy this summer as the Red Bulls eye a long-term replacement for their departing playmaker Emil Forsberg.

The Brazilian winger spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan with Newcastle United, and the 22-year-old's involvement in four goals with the Magpies caught the attention of Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window, as well as European powerhouses Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

And Goal claim that Germany's most hated football club RB Leipzig are the latest side to announce their interest in Kenedy this summer, linking their pursuit with the all but confirmed exit of Forsberg.

The Sweden international appeared to say goodbye to fans towards the end of the season when a red card cut his campaign short, posting a somewhat cryptic message on social media following his dismissal against Hoffenheim in April.

Thanks for everything. — Emil Forsberg (@eforsberg10) April 23, 2018

Forsberg has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, most recently with Arsenal. And it appears that Leipzig will look to find their replacement from England this summer, with Kenedy emerging as one of their top priorities this summer.

The Red Bulls have dealt with clubs from the Premier League in recent years, with the likes of Ademola Lookman (Everton) and Péter Gulácsi (Liverpool) moving to Saxony in short-term or permanent transfers - although the latter was via Leipzig's sister club in Salzburg.

But interest from some of Euorpe's more sizeable clubs, coupled with the recent departure of well respected manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, could make a move for Kenedy difficult for RB Leipzig this summer.