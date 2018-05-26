Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal added to the injury toll of Saturday's Champions League Final against Liverpool when he left the pitch with an injury.

Carvajal was in tears as he walked off after appearing to aggravate his hamstring.

The Spanish star had returned from an injury not too long ago, and he was forced to leave the 2016 Champions League final with a similar injury.

Carvajal was replaced with Nacho Fernandez.

Dani Carvajal in tears as he is ALSO forced to exit the #UCLfinal in the first half with an apparent foot injury



Follow LIVE: https://t.co/1zF56JcJxG pic.twitter.com/CNZ6gQLBnu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 26, 2018

More tears as Dani Carvajal is now forced off with an injury. Spain fans holding their breath just weeks away from the World Cup. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/cUpvwVL5xm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018

Less than 10 minutes before Carvajal's injury, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah exited the game with a shoulder injury.

With the World Cup weeks away, the conversation has turned to whether Salah and Carvajal will be healthy to help lead their teams through the tournament.

Follow the match here.