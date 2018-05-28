Inter Set to Make Bid for Roma's Radja Nainggolan as Premier League Trio Also Eye Potential Deal

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Roma are reportedly ready to sell midfielder Radja Nainggolan this summer, with a whole host of clubs interested in the Belgium international including fellow Serie A club Inter, who are managed by former Giallorossi manager Luciano Spalletti.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who played 31 times in the league this season scoring four goals and assisting nine, has become one of world football's best midfielders and a very important player for Roma, and Inter will look to make a summer bid for the former Cagliari man.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Nainggolan's possible availability has tempted some top clubs to consider bids for the midfielder, who could be available for a cut price fee this summer with Calciomercato believing an offer of around €35m could be enough to sign the midfielder.

According to the Sun, Arsenal have now joined ChelseaManchester United and Inter in the race to sign him ahead of next season, with the report claiming Nainggolan could actually fetch up to £45m. Roma may need to balance the books this summer due to potential incomings and should be able to rake in some of that by selling Nainggolan.

Calciomercato understand that with Inter's new budget coming in at the end of June, the Italian giants will make a move for the box to box midfielder, and with Roma preparing to make a move for Anderson Talisca after signing Ante Coric, Nainggolan could depart.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

The Antwerp-born star has said previously that he would not like to be at a team that wins everything easily, stating he wants to work hard to win something, making the very competitive Premier League a perfect destination for the midfielder.

He said, as quoted by the Sun: "I’ve never won anything, but I think that for those who know me, I’ve always played to win. Sometimes I prefer to take the hardest path. It would be too easy to go to a winning team and win."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)