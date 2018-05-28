Inter Set to Make Bid for Roma's Radja Nainggolan as Premier League Trio Also Eye Potential Deal

Roma are reportedly ready to sell midfielder Radja Nainggolan this summer, with a whole host of clubs interested in the Belgium international including fellow Serie A club Inter, who are managed by former Giallorossi manager Luciano Spalletti.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who played 31 times in the league this season scoring four goals and assisting nine, has become one of world football's best midfielders and a very important player for Roma, and Inter will look to make a summer bid for the former Cagliari man.

Nainggolan's possible availability has tempted some top clubs to consider bids for the midfielder, who could be available for a cut price fee this summer with Calciomercato believing an offer of around €35m could be enough to sign the midfielder.

According to the Sun, Arsenal have now joined Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter in the race to sign him ahead of next season, with the report claiming Nainggolan could actually fetch up to £45m. Roma may need to balance the books this summer due to potential incomings and should be able to rake in some of that by selling Nainggolan.

Calciomercato understand that with Inter's new budget coming in at the end of June, the Italian giants will make a move for the box to box midfielder, and with Roma preparing to make a move for Anderson Talisca after signing Ante Coric, Nainggolan could depart.

The Antwerp-born star has said previously that he would not like to be at a team that wins everything easily, stating he wants to work hard to win something, making the very competitive Premier League a perfect destination for the midfielder.

He said, as quoted by the Sun: "I’ve never won anything, but I think that for those who know me, I’ve always played to win. Sometimes I prefer to take the hardest path. It would be too easy to go to a winning team and win."