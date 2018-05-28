Steven Gerrard's Rangers Transfer Target Reportedly Offered Premier League Return With Newcastle

According to reports in Turkey, one of Steven Gerrard's major transfer targets could be heading to Newcastle United after being offered to the Premier League club.

Following a two-year spell in Turkey with Fenerbahce, former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel could be set for a return to the Premier League, with former boss Rafael Benitez having been offered to chance to reunite with the Slovakian defender, despite the man himself having previously ruled out moving to Benitez's side this summer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However, this will come as disconcerting news to new Rangers boss Steven Gerrard who was reportedly keen on bringing his ex-Liverpool teammate to the Ibrox Stadium, with the 33-year-old centre back being viewed as the perfect candidate to sure up the Gers' back line.

Gerrard's Rangers are currently facing the prospect of a defensive crisis, with David Bates set to leave for 2. Bundesliga side Hamburg and Bruno Alves turning 37-years-old this year.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Despite Rangers' needs however, it is unlikely they will land Skrtel, with the Slovakian's agent having confirmed the Scottish Premier League side would be unable to meet his demands, as well as Fenerbahce deeming their offer for the defender too low, as reported by Turkish news outlet fotoMac.

Subsequently, there are reports circulating throughout the Turkish media that Skrtel has been offered to Rafael Benitez at Newcastle with Fenerbahce eager to get the former Liverpool man off their wage bill.

Skrtel currently earns €4m per season from Fener, and the club's board are hoping to offload him this summer, with the defender also linked with moves to Qatar and China.