‘FIFA 18’ Simulation Predicts France to Beat Germany in World Cup

France will be lifting its second World Cup trophy if EA Sports’ simulation proves to be correct.

By Dan Gartland
May 28, 2018

France will be lifting its second World Cup trophy if EA Sports’ simulation of this year’s tournament proves to be correct.

Using the newly updated World Cup mode in FIFA 18, EA simulated the 2018 World Cup in Russia and wound up with the French as champions. The simulation featured an all-European semifinals, with France defeating Belgium and Germany defeating Spain. 

The simulated France-Germany final went to penalties, with the French prevailing 5–4 from the spot. France striker Antoine Griezmann and Spanish midfielder Isco were projected as the top goalscorers of the tournament. 

The video game may have picked France, but Germany and Brazil are co-favorites at most sportsbooks. Oddsmakers are still high on France, though, giving Les Bleus the fourth-best odds. 

The World Cup mode will be available as an update to FIFA owners beginning on Tuesday. 

