Luke Shaw to Stay & Fight for Man Utd First Team Spot Despite Lack of Game Time Under Jose Mourinho

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Luke Shaw is determined to remain at Old Trafford and fight for his place despite a lack of first-team opportunities this season - according to the Daily Mail

Shaw, who signed for Manchester United from Southampton in 2014, made just eight league starts for the Red Devils during the 2017/18 season, with Mourinho often deciding to start 32-year-old Ashley Young - despite having previously praised Shaw as one of the best left backs around

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Back in March, the 22-year-old reportedly challenged Mourinho after the Portuguese tactician decided to withdraw him at half-time in the FA Cup clash to Brighton. Shaw apparently asked his boss: "Why are you always picking on me?"


According to the Telegraph, Shaw's teammates were left 'stunned and angry' at Mourinho's 'bullying' of their teammate, and the left back looked certain to depart Old Trafford at the end of the campaign. 


United have been linked to a host of possible replacements in recent months, including Juventus' Alex Sandro, who is thought to be one of Mourinho's top targets, but the former Southampton player wants to stay and fight for his place before his contract runs out next summer. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Nevertheless, the club may decide to cash in on Shaw this summer instead of losing him for nothing next year. Monaco are the most recent team to be linked with a move for the 22-year-old, although TottenhamChelsea and Everton are also reportedly keen. 

Elsewhere, the report also claims that Gareth Bale, another summer target for Mourinho, is set to decide on his Real Madrid future in the next few weeks. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)