Luke Shaw to Stay & Fight for Man Utd First Team Spot Despite Lack of Game Time Under Jose Mourinho

Luke Shaw is determined to remain at Old Trafford and fight for his place despite a lack of first-team opportunities this season - according to the Daily Mail.

Shaw, who signed for Manchester United from Southampton in 2014, made just eight league starts for the Red Devils during the 2017/18 season, with Mourinho often deciding to start 32-year-old Ashley Young - despite having previously praised Shaw as one of the best left backs around.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Back in March, the 22-year-old reportedly challenged Mourinho after the Portuguese tactician decided to withdraw him at half-time in the FA Cup clash to Brighton. Shaw apparently asked his boss: "Why are you always picking on me?"





According to the Telegraph, Shaw's teammates were left 'stunned and angry' at Mourinho's 'bullying' of their teammate, and the left back looked certain to depart Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.





United have been linked to a host of possible replacements in recent months, including Juventus' Alex Sandro, who is thought to be one of Mourinho's top targets, but the former Southampton player wants to stay and fight for his place before his contract runs out next summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Nevertheless, the club may decide to cash in on Shaw this summer instead of losing him for nothing next year. Monaco are the most recent team to be linked with a move for the 22-year-old, although Tottenham, Chelsea and Everton are also reportedly keen.

Elsewhere, the report also claims that Gareth Bale, another summer target for Mourinho, is set to decide on his Real Madrid future in the next few weeks.