Bournemouth Captain Simon Francis Signs Contract Extension With Cherries Until 2020

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis has committed his future to the club by extending his contract by a further 12 moths so that it will now not expire until the summer of 2020.


For Francis, who joined the Cherries from Charlton in 2011, initially on loan, it means he will remain at the Vitality Stadium until beyond his 35th birthday.

"I'm delighted to sign a new deal and am really looking forward to the next two years,” the player explained to AFCB.co.uk.

"The most important thing was to retain our Premier League status for another year and then once that was achieved it was a chance to sit down and discuss things," the veteran added.

"It all happened fairly quickly because negotiations don't take too long when a player wants to stay at the club. The club have been great with me ever since I arrived. I feel I've performed to my best over the past seven years and feel very proud to be part of such a successful squad."

Francis arrived at Bournemouth when the club was in League One, playing key roles in promotion to the Championship in 2013 and then up to the Premier League in 2015. He has remained an influential figure and has only missed a handful of games in the last three seasons.

Chief executive Neil Blake sought to thank Francis for his service, commenting, "He has proved himself more than capable of making the step up each time we have gained promotion, and this contract extension is fully deserved.

"As well as being an excellent player, Simon is also an outstanding professional and a leader in the dressing room. He sets a fantastic example to those around him and that is especially important for the younger players at the club."

Bournemouth finished 12th in the Premier League during the 2017/18 season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)