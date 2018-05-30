Bournemouth Captain Simon Francis Signs Contract Extension With Cherries Until 2020

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis has committed his future to the club by extending his contract by a further 12 moths so that it will now not expire until the summer of 2020.





For Francis, who joined the Cherries from Charlton in 2011, initially on loan, it means he will remain at the Vitality Stadium until beyond his 35th birthday.

Skipper Simon Francis signs a one-year contract extension with the club 👉 https://t.co/n2cv6Az2tq#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/bkvfrj4dLe — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 30, 2018

"I'm delighted to sign a new deal and am really looking forward to the next two years,” the player explained to AFCB.co.uk.

"The most important thing was to retain our Premier League status for another year and then once that was achieved it was a chance to sit down and discuss things," the veteran added.

"It all happened fairly quickly because negotiations don't take too long when a player wants to stay at the club. The club have been great with me ever since I arrived. I feel I've performed to my best over the past seven years and feel very proud to be part of such a successful squad."

Francis arrived at Bournemouth when the club was in League One, playing key roles in promotion to the Championship in 2013 and then up to the Premier League in 2015. He has remained an influential figure and has only missed a handful of games in the last three seasons.

Chief executive Neil Blake sought to thank Francis for his service, commenting, "He has proved himself more than capable of making the step up each time we have gained promotion, and this contract extension is fully deserved.

"As well as being an excellent player, Simon is also an outstanding professional and a leader in the dressing room. He sets a fantastic example to those around him and that is especially important for the younger players at the club."

Bournemouth finished 12th in the Premier League during the 2017/18 season.