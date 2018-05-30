Man City Open to Negotiations as Atletico Madrid Eye Reunion With Former Striker

La Liga giants Atlético Madrid have shortlisted Sergio Agüero as a top transfer target, with manager Diego Simeone eager to see his compatriot return to the Spanish capital this summer.

Los Colchoneros are currently facing the prospect of losing Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, while there is also uncertainty surrounding the future of Kevin Gameiro.

Coupled with the departure of Fernando Torres, who is expected to move to Asia, Atlético have decided to make attacking signings their top priority this summer.

And a report from Spanish outlet AS claims that the club's pursuit of Agüero has been boosted, with Manchester City reportedly willing to enter negotiations over the future of their star striker.

However, Atlético are understood to be cautious in their approach for the Argentine forward. Some of the club's hierarchy reportedly have reservations about how much it would cost to bring Agüero to the Wanda Metropolitano, and the Mattress Makers won't break the bank to get their man.

City boss Pep Guardiola recently fuelled speculation by claiming that Agüero, who eventually wants to retire with former hometown side Club Atlético Independiente in Argentina, was in charge of his own future at the Etihad Stadium.

"I hope it does not happen, my wish is that it does not happen, but I do not know," Guardiola recently told the media.

"I have been asked many times at a press conference and I have said it thousands of times: Sergio is going to stay until he decides his time has come."

The 29-year-old initially left Atlético in 2011 to join City for a reported €40m. Agüero has gone on to represent the Citizens on 292 occasions, scoring 199 goals and claiming 58 assists.