Fears Spurs Could Lose Mauricio Pochettino to Real Madrid Eased With Release Clause Revelation

Tottenham are adamant that Mauricio Pochettino's contract does not contain a release clause, cooling fears that the Argentine could leave for Real Madrid just one week after signing a new deal with the North London club.

Rumours about Pochettino's future cast a constant shadow over Spurs during the season but he appeared to commit himself to the club for the foreseeable future with a new five-year contract, announced last Thursday.

However, Zinedine Zidane's surprise departure from Real Madrid has reignited rumours surrounding Pochettino and there have been fears among Tottenham's support that their manager could be Bernabeu bound.

#Tottenham adamant no release clause in Pochettino's new contract, or the previous one for that matter.... https://t.co/wYlf3GlZBz — Matt Hughes (@MattHughesTimes) May 31, 2018

Spanish publication Don Balon has sensationally claimed that Pochettino is on the brink of replacing Zidane, as his contract contains a clause allowing him to leave if Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain make an offer.

But The Times journalist Matt Hughes claims to have been told by Spurs that there is no release clause in Pochettino's new contract, making it unlikely that he will leave for Spain so soon after putting pen to paper.

Pochettino's new contract included a pay rise of £3m, taking his overall yearly salary to £8.5m and making him the best paid member of staff at the club.

Pochettino had reportedly challenged chairman Daniel Levy to "be brave and take risks" after the final game of the season and only signed a new deal after being assured that his demands would be met.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The 46-year-old will be given a war chest of £150m to spend before player sales, with any additional transfer income going straight into the budget for potential purchases.

The most important bits of business for Spurs will be to get their best players on new and improved contracts to ward off bids from interested parties.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen, Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen could all be in line for contract extensions.