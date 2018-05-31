Newcastle United's Forgotten Goalkeeper Agrees to Take Pay Cut to Force Through Move Away From Club

Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels has reportedly agreed to take a hefty pay cut in order to ensure his move back to Belgium this summer, following the arrival of Martin Dúbravka on a permanent deal at St James' Park.

Sels spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Anderlecht, having struggled to make an impact during their previous season in the Championship.

According to the Chronicle, the 26-year-old could leave for the club for around £4m, with Anderlecht looking to bring him on board on a permanent deal this summer.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The former Gent man became a fan's favourite at Anderlecht last season, making 31 appearances, including three outings in the Champions League.





Newcastle manager Rafael Benítez will be eager to bring in as much transfer revenue as possible, as he looks to rebuild his side with the limited resources made available to him by club owner Mike Ashley.





The Magpies surprised many with their impressive return to the Premier League, finishing in tenth place despite having arguably one of the weakest sides in the division.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

With Ashley seemingly no closer to selling the club, it appears that Newcastle fans will be forced to endure another season of shrewd spending, as Benítez looks to work miracles on a shoestring budget.





Meanwhile, Benítez is rumoured to have set his sights on Middlesbrough's Adama Traore, as he looks to seal a transfer window bargain. The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2017/18 campaign with the Boro, and could be available for around £15m. The former Barcelona man could well be tempted with a move to the Magpies, with Premier League football on offer.



